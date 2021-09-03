A hot Labor Day weekend for Central Oregon

Local Forecast

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

We're experiencing an above-average morning temperature-wise across the High Desert, and mostly clear skies accompany us.

The tri-county region will see temperatures in the 80's today and higher and as we move throughout this Labor Day weekend.

By this evening, widespread haze will return, sticking around tonight and into Saturday morning. Expect the haze to clear out by 11 a.m. on Saturday. It will rejoin us for the majority of the day on Sunday.

Gentle breezes will be with us all day (5 to 9 mph), but Wednesday evening, gusts will range from 9 to 14 mph, and could get as high as 20 mph.

Have a great Labor Day weekend.