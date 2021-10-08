More clouds, change coming

Local Forecast

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Another day comfortably in the upper 50s and low 60s. The difference today is some added clouds ahead of the cold front entering the Valley. However, that front will likely not give us anything more than clouds. Our average high for this time of year is still 70 degrees in Redmond, so that still puts us a solid 10 degrees below average, like we have been since Tuesday.

Saturday will be another day near the 60-degree mark, with partly cloudy skies, but we'll start to see some wind ahead of two systems entering the region this weekend.

We're expecting two cold fronts this weekend: one on Saturday that isn't expected to produce much rain for our region, but a second one on Sunday gives us a 40 percent chance of rain then.

This will put an and to our streak of calm winds. We'll start to see sustained winds between 5 and 14 mph on Saturday night. And then Sunday, those will increase to westerly winds at 16-21 mph, with gusts potentially around 30 mph.

Highs won't make it much past the 40s on Monday and lows will dip into the 20s, making for significant chances for frost on Monday and Tuesday.

