Partial Clearing; Staying Cold

Local Forecast

A break between systems will give us some partial clearing today, but we don't get a break from these chilly temperatures. Under sunny to mostly sunny skies highs will range from the mid 50's to low 60's. Winds will be gentle out of the NW at 5-10 mph. Breezes turn light and variable tonight. Skies will be mostly clear and lows will be in the low 20's to low 30's.

Saturday will mimic today. A cold, wet system then pushes into the NW. It will thicken the cloud cover Saturday night and deliver a 30% chance of rain Sunday. The snow level will drop to 3,500' Sunday night. The mountains are expected to see snow, so watch for slick mountain roads Monday morning. For us the storm will break up Sunday night, but not before giving our upper elevations a chance at seeing some snow, also. Skies will become fairer going into next week, but temperatures will stay cold. Highs will be in the low to mid 50's. Lows will be down to freezing and below.

