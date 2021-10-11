Clearing, but very cold

Local Forecast

As the system that brought us isolated mixed showers this morning moves off to the east, our skies will clear. It will, however, leave behind some very cold air. Highs today will only reach the mid to upper 40's. Cold temperatures will feel colder, as northerly winds pick up to a gusty 5-15 mph. Breezes become light and variable this evening. Skies will be mostly clear tonight, so lows will dip to low teens to low 20's. Humidity levels will remain fairly high tonight, so we can expect a very frosty Tuesday morning.

With a variable cloud cover, we can expect highs in the low to mid 50's through the middle of the week. A weak front moving through the region Tuesday night will deliver a 40% chance of mixed showers. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will prevail going into the weekend. Highs will reach the low to mid 60's.

