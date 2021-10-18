Clearing, But Chilly

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The residual sprinkles left behind by a system moving off to the SE will turn to gradual clearing and mostly clear skies. Highs will stay chilly, topping out in the mid 50's. Light NW breezes will pick up to 5-10 mph. Skies stay mostly clear tonight. Lows will be in the low 20's to low 30's. Those NW breezes will become light and variable.

Tuesday will be pretty mild. Highs will reach the mid 60's under mostly sunny skies. The clouds will thicken later in the day and deliver a chance of showers by Wednesday morning. We will see a 40% chance of showers through the day Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 50's. We will get a break between systems Thursday when we see partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60's. The next wet and slow-moving system settles in Friday. It will keep us chilly and mostly cloudy with a chance of showers all weekend.

