Variable Clouds, Average Highs

After a foggy start to the day, we will warm nicely under a variable cloud cover. Highs will be right around our average of 57 degrees and breezes will be light and variable, if you see any at all. Clouds will thicken tonight, but it looks like we will be staying dry. Breezes will calm and lows will be scattered through the 30's.

We will stay mostly cloudy tomorrow, but highs will climb into the low 60's. Rain showers could settle in as early as Wednesday evening and then continue through the night. With continued rain, cold air will push in Thursday...highs will be in low to mid 50's. Our best chance for rain is Thursday, but we can plan on living with these cooler temperatures and a chance of scattered showers through the weekend and into next week.

