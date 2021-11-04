GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A powerful storm pushing into the Pacific NW has already made for a rainy morning, and we will see more wind-driven rain through the day. Highs will be in the upper 40's to mid 50's. SW winds will ramp up to 20-30 mph with gusts as high as 50-60 mph, prompting the National Weather Service to put a HIGH WIND WARNING in place for us from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM. We get a short break from the rain after midnight. SW winds will stay at a gusty 15-20 mph. Overnight lows will be scattered through the 30's.

The rain and breezy conditions return Friday. With lows dropping to freezing and a little below Friday, some have the chance to wake up to a little snow on the ground Saturday morning. This will be true Sunday morning, as well. Saturday night into Sunday, we will see a bit of a break in the storm activity, but rain will push in again Monday and stay with us through the middle of the week. This cold, wet system will keep our temperatures a little below average for the next several days.

