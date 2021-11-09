Clearing, but chilly and windy

The rain we saw all night will break up through the day and we will actually get to see some sunshine this afternoon. Highs will stay chilly, in the mid to upper 40's, and westerly winds will pick up to a gusty 15-20 mph. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight, but we are not expecting more rain until tomorrow afternoon. Winds tonight will come gentle out of the south. Lows will be in the low 20's to low 30's.

Wednesday will be another chilly day, but lack the wind we see today. Rain starting in the afternoon will continue through the night, with upper elevations mixing some snow in with the showers. A chance of rain will stay with us through the end of the work week, but we will see our daytime highs warm into the mid to upper 50's. We will spend the coming weekend under mostly cloudy skies, but we will stay dry. Highs will be around 60 degrees.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!