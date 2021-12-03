Sunshine; Above Average Highs

GOOD FRIDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

A very fair air flow will deliver another very pleasant day to the High Desert today. Under mostly sunny skies our daytime highs will reach the low to mid 50's. Breezes will remain light and variable through the day. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight, but there is no threat of any showers. Breezes will remain light and generally out of the south.

The weekend will remain pretty nice, but we will see a significant difference in temperature between Saturday and Sunday. Skies will stay partly cloudy all weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 50's then dip to the mid 40's sunday. There will be a good chance of seeing some scattered snow showers Sunday night that will turn to scattered rain showers Monday. There will be a break in the showers Tuesday, but a chance of mixed showers will return Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 40's with lows in the mid 20's to low 30's.

