A Break Between Storms, But Cold

We will see some partial clearing today, but we can also plan on staying cold. Expect to see mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs that only reach the mid 30's. SW breezes will stay gentle at 5-10 mph. As the next system approaches we will see our clouds thicken and deliver a chance of snow showers by morning. Lows will drop into the teens and breezes will stay pretty gentle.

More mixed showers are likely Thursday with upper elevations accumulating 2-5" by Thursday morning. Storm activity will weaken Thursday, but we will retain a chance of mixed showers into the evening. Skies turn mostly cloudy Thursday night and partly sunny Friday. Highs this weekend will be scattered through the 40's. Plan on a rainy day Saturday with some clearing by Sunday. We will be partly sunny going into next week, but we will be staying pretty chilly.

