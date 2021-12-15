More snow on the way!

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Our clouds have thickened overnight and we are expecting snowfall to begin by 10 a.m. 1-3" are expected to accumulate over the day, with more at the upper elevations. Highs will be in the mid 30's and southerly winds at 10-20 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. Those winds will become lighter tonight and the snowfall is expected to continue. Lows will drop into the low 20's.

Snowfall will taper off through Thursday. We will see a nice, but brief break Friday. We will stay cold through the coming weekend. We will also see a chance of snow showers all weekend and into next week.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!