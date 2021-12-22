Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Snow is on its way

Happy Wednesday Central Oregon!

Are you ready for the snow? Get ready, because starting tomorrow, we'll see strong chances for some snowfall throughout the region. There's a 90 percent chance for snow in La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver. And good chances for snow in the rest of Central Oregon, too, where every other city can expect at least a 60 percent chance for snowfall.

Now, when we get that snow, it will stay with us for quite a while. Strong chances for snow continue throughout the week, with a fairly good chance for a white Christmas.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Author Profile Photo

Jordan Williams

Jordan Williams is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jordan here.

