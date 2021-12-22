Snow is on its way

Happy Wednesday Central Oregon!

Are you ready for the snow? Get ready, because starting tomorrow, we'll see strong chances for some snowfall throughout the region. There's a 90 percent chance for snow in La Pine, Sisters and Sunriver. And good chances for snow in the rest of Central Oregon, too, where every other city can expect at least a 60 percent chance for snowfall.

Now, when we get that snow, it will stay with us for quite a while. Strong chances for snow continue throughout the week, with a fairly good chance for a white Christmas.

