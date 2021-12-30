Windy; Snow Showers

GOOD THURSDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

The National Weather Service has put a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY as we are expecting more snow and dangerously cold conditions to settle in over the region. Highs today will be in the low to mid 30's with snow showers scattered over the region. Westerly winds pick up to a very gusty 5-15 mph. Those winds stay breezy tonight. Lows will be in the teens with more scattered snow showers.

Highs Friday will be in the upper 20's to low with lows dropping into single digits. Snow showers will subside over the course of the day. Partly cloudy skies Friday night will become mostly sunny for Saturday, New Years Day. Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday and we will see highs in the mid 30's all weekend. Beginning Monday and continuing through the middle of the week we will see mixed showers. Daytime highs will be in the low 40's. Overnight lows will be in the 20's to low 30's.

IN THE NEWSCHANNEL 21 WEATHER CENTER, I'M BOB SHAW...

HAVE A SPARKLING DAY IN CENTRAL OREGON!