Warm and mostly clear, with chance of snow in sight

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

With humidity levels up, some parts of the region will have another frosty morning. Once the freezing fog mixes out, highs will again be above average, ranging from the low 40s to the low 50s.

These fair days are expected to continue through the end of the week. Even when we do see a few clouds roll in beginning Friday, we are expecting to stay dry and warm. Highs this weekend will be in the low to mid-50s under mostly sunny skies.

We will cool a bit Monday, as skies turn partly cloudy. We will also see a slight chance of a mixed shower or two.

