Snow for some tonight in C.O.

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

The showers we say Wednesday will likely turn to snow for some Wednesday night. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

Showers should clear up by mid-day on Thursday. We will also witness a cooling trend that will take us down into the mid-40s for daytime highs by Friday. Expect to see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Mostly sunny skies will start our new week, with highs in the low to mid-50s.

