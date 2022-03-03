Clearing up a bit, with cooler temperatures

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

The showers will taper off and skies become mostly cloudy Thursday night. Lows will dip into the 20s.

Our skies will stay mostly partly Friday as a northerly flow keeps us cool. Look for highs in the low to mid-40s and lows in the 20s. We have a slight chance of some mixed showers Friday night, but that will break up quickly and leave us with partly cloudy skies Saturday. Highs for the weekend will be in the mid to upper 40s, with more sunshine.

After this cool weekend, we will see sunny to mostly sunny skies going into next week, with highs rising into the mid to upper 50s.

