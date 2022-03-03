Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 4:41 PM

Clearing up a bit, with cooler temperatures

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

The showers will taper off and skies become mostly cloudy Thursday night. Lows will dip into the 20s.

Our skies will stay mostly partly Friday as a northerly flow keeps us cool. Look for highs in the low to mid-40s and lows in the 20s. We have a slight chance of some mixed showers Friday night, but that will break up quickly and leave us with partly cloudy skies Saturday. Highs for the weekend will be in the mid to upper 40s, with more sunshine.

After this cool weekend, we will see sunny to mostly sunny skies going into next week, with highs rising into the mid to upper 50s. 

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content