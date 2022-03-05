Calm and average days ahead

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

After a roller coaster the past few weeks with temperatures, it seems the next few days will provide some weather a little closer to our seasonal average.

Saturday started with sun in the cities and clouds in the mountains but gradually gave way to sun everywhere in Central Oregon by midday. That is how things will continue into the new week, as we're not expecting any chances for precipitation until Tuesday night.

For Sunday, skies will be clear, with winds light and variable. Temperatures around the region will hover in the upper 40s to lower 50s, which has Redmond just 3 degrees below average for this time of year.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US