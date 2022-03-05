Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 5:18 PM

Calm and average days ahead

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

After a roller coaster the past few weeks with temperatures, it seems the next few days will provide some weather a little closer to our seasonal average.

Saturday started with sun in the cities and clouds in the mountains but gradually gave way to sun everywhere in Central Oregon by midday. That is how things will continue into the new week, as we're not expecting any chances for precipitation until Tuesday night.

For Sunday, skies will be clear, with winds light and variable. Temperatures around the region will hover in the upper 40s to lower 50s, which has Redmond just 3 degrees below average for this time of year.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Jack Hirsh

Jack Hirsh is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jack here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content