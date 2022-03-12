Next weather system moving in

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

As our skies begin to darken this evening, a new cold front is nearing our region, bringing with it plenty of chances for rain and snowfall.

We could begin seeing rain and snow as early as Saturday evening, and especially in higher-elevation areas like Sunriver and La Pine. This is actually the first of two systems we'll get back-to-back to start the news week. Most of the snow accumulation will be in the mountains, but higher-elevation cities could see an inch of snow.

Otherwise, most cities are going to be seeing plenty of rain over the next three days. Winds will also continue over from Saturday, with sustained speeds raining from 14-18 mph and gusts topping 30 mph.

Temperatures will be much cooler on Sunday, about 5-10 degrees below average, but rebound to be about 5 degrees above average on Monday.

And don't forget to set your clocks forward an hour! Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday morning!

