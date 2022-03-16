Dry for a few more days

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Clouds will thicken Wednesday night, but we will stay dry. Breezes will be light and variable. Lows will be in the mid-20s to low 30s.

We will see a variable cloud cover Thursday and Friday, but we are not expecting any showers until Friday night. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Rain is likely for much of Saturday and highs will be in the low 50s. We return to mostly sunny skies Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Partly cloudy conditions will take us into next week. Highs will reach the mid-50s Monday and climb into the mid to upper 60s Tuesday.

