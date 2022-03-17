Cloudy for another day, showers to follow

Happy St. Patrick's Day, Central Oregon!

Skies will stay mostly cloudy Thursday night, but we will stay dry. Lows will be in the mid-20s to low 30s and northwesterly winds will be up to 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies will stay with us through the rest of the week and into the start of the weekend. Highs will warm Friday into the low 60s. A chance of showers will settle in Friday night and stay with us through Saturday. Highs will cool into the mid to upper 40s and lows will be cool enough that some will see a chance of snow showers.

After the showers move eastward, we'll begin to see a partial clearing, with temperatures starting to warm and quickly. We could see the upper 60s to low 70s by Tuesday and mid-70s by midweek.

