Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 6:33 AM

Happy Tuesday, Warm temps grace the High Desert

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon.

We are seeing a nice warm up that begins today across the High Desert. The rain and snow showers have cleared out and now we are looking forward to sunny skies in our region.

This morning is kicking off with thick clouds in the area, the clouds will clear out by noon this afternoon. Tuesday evening will bring partly cloudy skies across the region

Central Oregon will see highs in the low 70's, upper 60's today. Tonight's low will be in the low 40's upper 30's. Gentle breezes will range from 5 to 6 mph today out of the Southeast. Wednesday will be in the low 70's.

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Arielle Brumfield

Arielle Brumfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Arielle here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content