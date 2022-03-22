Happy Tuesday, Warm temps grace the High Desert

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon.

We are seeing a nice warm up that begins today across the High Desert. The rain and snow showers have cleared out and now we are looking forward to sunny skies in our region.

This morning is kicking off with thick clouds in the area, the clouds will clear out by noon this afternoon. Tuesday evening will bring partly cloudy skies across the region

Central Oregon will see highs in the low 70's, upper 60's today. Tonight's low will be in the low 40's upper 30's. Gentle breezes will range from 5 to 6 mph today out of the Southeast. Wednesday will be in the low 70's.