Above average and dry for a few more days

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will stay pretty clear the next several days. Winds will stay light and our temperatures will be above average in the mid to upper 60s through the weekend. Lows will be in the 30s and low 40s, as well.

We are still looking at a slight chance for showers on Sunday, which stays with us into the evening.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US



