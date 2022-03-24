Happy Thursday: pleasant day for C.O

Good Thursday morning, Central Oregon!

You can expect another nice day across the High Desert, but we will be a degree or two cooler than Wednesday.

It'll be a mostly sunny day topping out in the upper 60's. Thin clouds will be in our region, and we'll have much more sunshine in our area.

Calm winds will become north 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. This evening, we will be partly cloudy, with a low in the mid to upper 30's and gentle breezes.

Central Oregon then will begin to warm up again, reaching the upper 60's on Friday, and low 70's on Saturday.

