Calm to start the week, but that doesn’t last long

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

Gusty southerly winds will stay with us Monday night with lows in the 20s and mixed showers are likely through the night. Cool temperatures and a chance of showers will be staying with us through the week and into the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s and lows will get down to a little below freezing.

The heaviest showers are expected Wednesday and into Wednesday night. We will see a break on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies and highs near our average of 60 degrees. That break may only last a couple of days, as another system developing in the Gulf of Alaska will move into the Pacific NW next week.

