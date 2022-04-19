More spring showers with a bit warmer temperatures

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our mixed showers will slow down going into the night. Overnight temperatures will dip into the 20s, with westerly winds turning southerly and staying breezy.

Cool temperatures and breezy conditions will be staying with us pretty much through the end of the week. This will conclude with a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms on Friday. Saturday we will see mostly sunny skies with highs getting back to something a little more average for this time of year.

Sunday and Monday will be under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US