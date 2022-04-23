Springing back into spring

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

We broke back into the 60s today for the first time in quite awhile as it seems we have broken out of what many call "Oregon's third winter." Temperatures are going up again tomorrow, with the chance to reach 70 degrees in Redmond.

Sunny skies will define the day on Sunday, but Monday, while temperatures will stick around the mid 60s, we'll start to see more cloud cover. There is a weak cold front that will take its time moving through the valley, before making it's way to Central Oregon Monday evening.

This cold front will give us light rain Monday night into Tuesday with a slight chance of snow in the upper elevations, but maybe only an inch or so total.

Tuesday will be cooler on the heels of the front, but it looks like we'll return to the upper 50s and low 60s, right around Redmond's seasonal average of 62, by Thursday.

