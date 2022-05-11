Sunny, chilly day

GOOD WEDNESDAY MORNING, EVERYONE...

Today we get to enjoy a nice little break in between systems. We get plenty of sunshine, but a northerly flow will keep our highs below average. Highs will be in the mid 50's to around 60 degrees. NW breezes will be gentle at 5-10 mph. Clouds will thicken tonight as the next system approaches. Mostly cloudy skies will be accompanied by NW winds at 5-15 mph with gusts a bit higher. Lows will be in the 30's.

Rain will increase through the day Thursday and highs will stay chilly, in the low to mid 50's. Showers will continue into the evening and then break overnight. Lows will be in the mid 20's to low 30's. The break does not last long and the showers will return about lunch time on Friday. Temperatures will be milder Friday night and rain showers will continue through Saturday morning. Highs will be about average, in the mid to upper 60's. There will be a slight chance of isolated showers Sunday as highs reach the low to mid 70's. Expect to see mostly sunny skies, with highs in the low to mid 60's going into next week.

