We start the day cloudy and mild, but the passage of a cold front will deliver cold, wind-driven rain to much of the High Desert today. Highs will only reach the low to mid 50's, but it will feel colder because of SW winds reaching a gusty 5-15 mph. Clouds will break a bit around midnight. Lows will be in the low 30's and breezes will turn NW at 5-10 mph.

This storm pattern will take the next two to three days to break up, so plan on staying drizzly into Saturday morning. Some partial clearing will follow and by Sunday we will be under mostly sunny skies with highs reaching the low to mid 70's. The down side here is that all of the extra heat after this rain will give us a slight chance of pop-up thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. We will see a cooling trend going into next week with the next round of showers expected Wednesday.

