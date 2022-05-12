Skip to Content
Showers continue, for now

Happy Thursday, Central Oregon!

The rain is here and it is not going anywhere for now. We will continue to see showers into tonight. Around 40 percent of us in the are will continue to see showers.

Wind speeds have been fairly high today, at around 20-25 mph. They will slow down tonight to around 10 mph, but we could still SE gusts upwards of 25 mph.

Rain will stay with us into Friday, with about a 25 percent chance for showers in the afternoon before most of us will see showers in the evening.

