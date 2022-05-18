Another round of showers is on the way

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Our winds will stay gusty into the night, up to 30 mph out of the west in most areas, while the skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday night. Lows will be in the low to mid-30s.

After a chance of isolated showers earlier in the day Thursday, we will see some partial clearing. Gusty northwest winds will stay with us all day and highs will be even cooler, in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lows will be in the 20s and it will be a frosty Friday morning. After that chilly start, plenty of sunshine will warm us into the low 60s. It promises to be sunny Saturday and warming into the upper 60s.

Mostly sunny skies will take us into the low to mid-70s Sunday and Monday. The next chance of showers will be late Tuesday and even then, it will be quite light.

