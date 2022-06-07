Warm for a few days, before we cool down and see showers return

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

We're still seeing a slight chance of showers Tuesday night. Lows will be in the mid-40s to low 50s. Our skies will become partly cloudy Wednesday, with highs that are near average, in the mid-70s.

Mostly sunny skies will return Thursday, with highs in the low to mid-80s. We will stay warm Friday, but following thickening clouds Thursday night, we will see a chance of showers settling in Friday. A chance of showers and thunderstorms will carry us through Saturday and Saturday night. We will start Sunday with a chance of showers and then see our skies start to clear up.

Despite skies continuing to clear Monday, we will come out of the weekend with highs only reaching the mid-60s.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US