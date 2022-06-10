Cloudy…rainy…thunderstorms…then cooler, all things we can expect this weekend

Happy Friday, Central Oregon!

Our chance for showers accompanied by thunderstorms kicked in Friday and stays with us through Monday. We could see winds Friday night up to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 with an increased chance of rain and lows in the 50s.

Rain is likely all day Saturday, with a possibility of thunderstorms beginning late morning. Highs will cool to the upper 60s to low 70s and gusty westerly winds will also last much of the day. More rain and cooler temperatures will carry through Sunday and into Sunday night. Partly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and even cooler temperatures will start the new week.

We will see sunny skies and a warming trend carry us through the middle of next week. Expect to see the next round of showers and thunderstorms move in beginning Thursday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US