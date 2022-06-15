Weekend chance of rain returns

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Warm temperatures have finally brought us to around our average high of 77 in Redmond today. Some clouds have moderated the sunny skies from yesterday, but it hasn't stopped us from crossing the 70-degree mark for the first time since Friday.

Winds have stayed in the low double-digits and could still become gusty again tonight, but likely won't play a factor, even as a low-pressure system moves just off shore.

That will mean the warmth enjoyed Wednesday will be short-lived, however. With the impact of the new system, we cool back to the low to mid-70s Thursday and watch the clouds thicken Thursday night.

A chance of showers, along with highs in the mid to upper 60s, will settle in Friday, and those conditions will stay with us through the coming weekend.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US