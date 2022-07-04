Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers stick around a bit longer

Happy 4th of July, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be mostly cloudy Monday night, with lows in the mid-40s to low 50s and calm winds.

These cooler temperatures will stay with us through the middle of the week. We will see more scattered showers Tuesday and a chance of pop-up thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. This system will finally weaken and move out of the area Thursday night.

This will leave us under sunny skies beginning Friday and lasting through the weekend. By Sunday, we will be back up to around 80 degrees for our daytime highs.

