Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 6:45 PM
Published 4:36 PM

Heat wave incoming, week of triple digits ahead

Happy Saturday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be clear Saturday night, with lows around average, in the upper 40s to high 50s. We are still looking at sunny skies for the rest of the weekend. Highs will be above-average Sunday, with the next warmup truly starting into Monday.

We will be in the mid-90s Sunday as a heat wave is expected starting Monday, with near record-breaking triple digits for several parts of Central Oregon and other areas through the entire week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Noah Chast

Noah Chast is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Noah here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content