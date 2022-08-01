Red Flag Warning in place until 11 p.m. Monday

Happy Monday, Central Oregon!

A Red Flag Warning due to the high risk of fire danger from dry conditions and possible thunderstorms will be in place through 11 p.m. Monday. Lows will be in the low 50s to low 60s.

A slight chance of pop-up thunderstorms will linger through much of Tuesday and then clear later in the day. Highs will be in the low 90s and lows will be in the low 50s to around 60, once again. Sunny to mostly sunny skies will stick around for the rest of the week.

Highs will cool into the upper 80s by Friday, something a little more average for this time of year. Look for plenty of sunshine next weekend, with highs in the upper 80s Saturday and low 90s Sunday.

