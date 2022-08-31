Hot and smoky, with a fire weather watch on the way

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

A fire weather watch will be in place during the hottest part of the day Friday from 1 to 7 p.m. for parts of the region.

Skies will stay mostly clear Wednesday night, but we can also expect a smoky haze to stick around. Breezes become light and variable and lows stay warm, in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Hazy conditions will linger through Thursday -- and so will the heat. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Most of us will see triple digits Friday.

Labor Day weekend will be staying warm, but we can look forward to a slight cooldown coming out of the weekend. Monday, Labor Day itself, will see sunny skies, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunny, warm conditions are expected to last through the middle of next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US