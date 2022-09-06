Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 3:06 PM
Published 3:04 PM

Red flag warnings are in place all across C.O.

KTVZ

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night. But the smoke will linger, as winds become light and variable. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The high-pressure center does not budge much, so we are expecting to stay hot and breezy Wednesday. We have several variations of fire weather watches and warnings in place over the next couple of days.

Currently, there is a Red Flag Warning (Fire Weather Warning) in Sunriver and La Pine in place until 9 pm Tuesday and 10 pm Wednesday for Sisters, Bend Redmond, Prineville, Madras and Warm Springs due to the continued gusty winds. We'll keep you updated as the watches and warnings change over the next couple of days.

With plenty of sunshine, we will see cooler temperatures for the remainder of the work week. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s Thursday and Friday. Highs for the weekend will be around 90 degrees. Skies will become partly cloudy Sunday, but we are not expecting any rain showers.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

 

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content