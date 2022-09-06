Red flag warnings are in place all across C.O.

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Our skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night. But the smoke will linger, as winds become light and variable. Lows will be in the upper 40s to mid-50s. The high-pressure center does not budge much, so we are expecting to stay hot and breezy Wednesday. We have several variations of fire weather watches and warnings in place over the next couple of days.

Currently, there is a Red Flag Warning (Fire Weather Warning) in Sunriver and La Pine in place until 9 pm Tuesday and 10 pm Wednesday for Sisters, Bend Redmond, Prineville, Madras and Warm Springs due to the continued gusty winds. We'll keep you updated as the watches and warnings change over the next couple of days.

With plenty of sunshine, we will see cooler temperatures for the remainder of the work week. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s Thursday and Friday. Highs for the weekend will be around 90 degrees. Skies will become partly cloudy Sunday, but we are not expecting any rain showers.

