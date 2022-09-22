Mostly clear and warmer for the first day of fall

Happy first day of fall, Central Oregon!

It will be mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s to low 40ss. Gusty breezes turn northwest after midnight. We may see a few thin clouds each day through the end of the week, but with plenty of sunshine, the big story will be the warming trend.

Look for highs in the mid to upper 70s Saturday and low 80s Sunday. Under sunny skies, highs will climb into the low to mid-80s Monday and Tuesday. We return to average temperatures under mostly sunny skies Wednesday.

