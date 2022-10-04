Warm and clear conditions continue

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Skies will be mostly clear Tuesday night and lows will range from the mid-30s to mid-40s. Breezes will turn calm after midnight. With this ridge locked down over the Northwest, we will not see much change in the airflow pattern over the next few days. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid-80s and breezes will stay light and variable.

We may see a few extra clouds Friday, but there is no chance of rain, at this point. Sunny skies will stay with us right through the weekend. A very slight cooldown will pull highs back to the mid to upper 70s, still above average for this time of year.

