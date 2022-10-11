Warm and sunny, with possible hazy skies

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon!

Skies will clear Tuesday evening and stay clear overnight. Lows will be in the mid-20s to mid-30s. Winds remain light and variable. Tuesday was about the coolest day of the week. We will warm to the mid-70s to low 80s beginning Wednesday and stay there right through the coming weekend.

The skies will stay sunny. With winds remaining light and variable for the next few days, we can expect variable air quality throughout the week.

