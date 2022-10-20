Changes are setting in

Happy Thursday evening, Central Oregon!

Look for partly cloudy skies Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s to low 40s. Thursday's clouds will be the first indicator of the change headed our way. The second indicator will be the cooler temperatures Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Clouds will thicken quickly Friday night and bring a chance of rain. Expect a cold, rainy day Saturday, with some seeing a rain/snow mix. Highs will be scattered through the 40s and winds will be strong, with gusts up to 30 mph. With lows dropping into the upper teens to mid-20s, we may see some snowfall before the chance of showers tapers off.

Sunday will stay cold, but we should see some sun breaks during the day. From Sunday night through the middle of next week, we will live with a chance of scattered showers, under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s and lows will be down around freezing.

