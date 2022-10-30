Get your raincoats ready: Rain and snow ahead

Happy Sunday evening, Central Oregon!

It was another fall day, but rain, snow, and cooler temperatures are on the way. We see partly cloudy skies over the region. Winds are coming out of the west, carrying quite a bit of precipitation over the northern part of the state.

Temperatures will be a bit of a roller-coaster this week. Halloween's daytime high s 62 degrees, but seeing a 20 percent chance of rain. The rain will stick around and turn into snow on Tuesday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s mid-week.

Come next weekend, we see temperatures in the 50s with rain expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US