Mostly clear for a few days

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Wednesday night lows will drop into the single digits to mid-teens. Our skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Winds will become light out of the south after midnight. Despite plenty of sunshine Thursday, we will be staying cold, and this will be the case for the next several days. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s and lows will be in the single digits to mid-teens.

Partly cloudy skies Friday will thicken and bring a chance of scattered snow showers overnight. This will clear quickly Saturday. We will come out of the weekend with sunny to mostly sunny skies.

