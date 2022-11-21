Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 7:28 AM

Air Stagnation Advisory, expires 3 pm Monday

Happy Monday!

Deschutes County is in an Air Stagnation Advisory due to nearby fires bringing smoke into the region -- this advisory expires at 3 pm on Monday.

Monday morning was chilly with temperatures in the mid-20s and some patchy fog across the region. Monday through Wednesday we see the potential for freezing rain along the Cascades. Conditions will remain dry except for patchy fog and light precipitation on Tuesday.

Monday is seeing mostly cloudy skies with it gradually becoming sunny as the day continues. Light and variable winds are coming in at 5 mph. Monday night we can expect patchy freezing fog, and partly cloudy skies, with a low coming out of Redmond around 25 degrees.

Tuesday we have a 10 percent chance of rain after 4 pm. Patchy freezing fog sticking around Tuesday morning. We are in a warming trend that will last the majority of the week before we cool off late this week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Carly Keenan

Carly Keenan is a multimedia journalist and producer for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Carly here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content