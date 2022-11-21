Air Stagnation Advisory, expires 3 pm Monday

Happy Monday!

Deschutes County is in an Air Stagnation Advisory due to nearby fires bringing smoke into the region -- this advisory expires at 3 pm on Monday.

Monday morning was chilly with temperatures in the mid-20s and some patchy fog across the region. Monday through Wednesday we see the potential for freezing rain along the Cascades. Conditions will remain dry except for patchy fog and light precipitation on Tuesday.

Monday is seeing mostly cloudy skies with it gradually becoming sunny as the day continues. Light and variable winds are coming in at 5 mph. Monday night we can expect patchy freezing fog, and partly cloudy skies, with a low coming out of Redmond around 25 degrees.

Tuesday we have a 10 percent chance of rain after 4 pm. Patchy freezing fog sticking around Tuesday morning. We are in a warming trend that will last the majority of the week before we cool off late this week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US