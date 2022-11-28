Skip to Content
More snow is on the way

Happy Monday evening, Central Oregon!

Tuesday will stay cold, with highs in the mid-30s, but we will see some partial clearing as a break between systems. The next system moving on Tuesday night will start warmer and wetter. Lows will be in the 20s and we can expect snow showers by morning. With highs in the 40s, we will see mixed showers Wednesday.

More cold air will press in, so highs will be in the mid-30s, and lows will be in the teens and low 20s for the rest of the week and the weekend ahead. We will live with a chance of more snow showers until Sunday, when we see some partial clearing. 

