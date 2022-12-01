A break from the snow, but not the cold

Happy December First, Central Oregon!

Look for partly cloudy skies Thursday night, with lows in the single digits to mid-teens. Winds will be gentle out of the southwest. We will see a variable cloud cover for the rest of the week, through the weekend, and well into next week.

We will stay dry for the next few days. We will also stay cold. Highs will be in the 30s and lows will be in the single digits and teens for the next several days. A chance for snow begins again for us Saturday night and is with us through Sunday afternoon.

