Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 4:40 PM

A break from the snow, but not the cold

KTVZ

Happy December First, Central Oregon!

Look for partly cloudy skies Thursday night, with lows in the single digits to mid-teens. Winds will be gentle out of the southwest. We will see a variable cloud cover for the rest of the week, through the weekend, and well into next week.

We will stay dry for the next few days. We will also stay cold. Highs will be in the 30s and lows will be in the single digits and teens for the next several days. A chance for snow begins again for us Saturday night and is with us through Sunday afternoon.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content