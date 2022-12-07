The break is about to end

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Clouds will thicken Wednesday night and bring a chance of snow by morning. Lows will be in the mid-teens to mid-20s. Southeast winds pick up to a gusty 5-10 mph. Beginning Thursday, a chance of mixed showers will be staying with us right into the weekend. Highs will be around 40 degrees and lows will be scattered through the 20s.

This will start to break up Sunday morning, and we will be left under mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. We will be under partly cloudy skies to start the new week, but we will also be staying cold. Highs will be in the low 30s and lows will dip into the single digits to mid-teens.

