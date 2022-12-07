Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
New
Published 5:54 PM

The break is about to end

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

Clouds will thicken Wednesday night and bring a chance of snow by morning. Lows will be in the mid-teens to mid-20s. Southeast winds pick up to a gusty 5-10 mph. Beginning Thursday, a chance of mixed showers will be staying with us right into the weekend. Highs will be around 40 degrees and lows will be scattered through the 20s.

This will start to break up Sunday morning, and we will be left under mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. We will be under partly cloudy skies to start the new week, but we will also be staying cold. Highs will be in the low 30s and lows will dip into the single digits to mid-teens. 

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Katie Zuniga

Katie Zuniga is a weather anchor for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Katie here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content