Snow is expected into Sunday for some of us

Our winter weather advisory was upgraded to a winter storm watch and was extended until Saturday at 7 pm.

Saturday will give us the warmest day of the week, with highs ranging in the mid-30s to mid-40s, but this quickly changes. Once the snow clears out Sunday, we look to be dry and cold for the entire week. Sunday will bring a 10-degree drop in our highs, getting us quickly back to below average.

We continue the cooling trend and potentially next week, with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Our overnight temperatures follow the same trend, easily getting into the single digits by Tuesday.

