Lots of snow today, with a cold week ahead

Happy Sunday evening, Central Oregon!

How about all this snow we saw today!

A full day of snowfall all throughout the region brought a white coat to the High Desert this Sunday.

A winter storm warning was in effect all day Sunday, expiring at 10 p.m. Sunday night.

The chances for snow go away as we enter the work week, but the cold temperatures hang around.

The next few days, we can expect variable cloud cover, with highs in the 30s and lows in the teens.

